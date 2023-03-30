Lawmakers boost services for disabled Georgians

The state is now funding about 13,500 services for people with disabilities through this fiscal year, covering everything from day programs to at-home care. The 500 new slots will be added starting July 1st.

The core issue, though, is the state lacks enough workers to provide those services. The worker shortage has meant that even some disabled people who have been approved for new services can’t yet get them.

To that end, state officials have put in motion a plan to boost wages for professional caretakers from about $10.63 an hour to $15.18 an hour. Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities officials say that in the last week they’ve revised the proposed wage yet again -- to $16.70 an hour -- after receiving a flood of comments asking them to boost the wage even more. That proposal still has layers of state and federal approval to go through, and it could be a year before it’s in place.

DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the lack of workers is the “No. 1 issue” his department is confronting right now. Tanner is hopeful the proposed rate increase will help bolster the workforce, and he has spoken with providers who said they would expand services in Georgia if the wage hike goes through.

“It’s long overdue,” Tanner said of the wage increases. “And it is hampering our ability to grow.”