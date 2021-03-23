Laotian American group to give out free food in Norcross

Volunteers with the Laotian American Society will give out meat, milk, cheese, fruits and vegetables to at least 1,300 families at the M&J Foundation located at 4405 International Blvd. from 12-5 p.m. Anyone interested in picking up a food box can drive through the site without lifting a finger, as volunteers will load them into people’s cars, said Justin Rodriguez, public relations and marketing director of the organization.

The group, which celebrates and brings awareness to the cultural identity of Laotian Americans, hosts dances and other programs in normal times, Rodriguez said. But the Laotian American Society quickly pivoted to feeding families across Georgia and the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.