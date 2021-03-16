Lake Lanier pollution could cause odd odor and taste in drinking water

“All these things may seem minor in nature, the mentality that, ‘Putting fertilizer on my lawn isn’t a big deal,’” said Dale Caldwell, headwaters director of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. “Multiply that by thousands or millions (of people) and you start to have a significant impact.”

“It’s one of those situations where we can’t have our cake and eat it, too,” Caldwell said. “If we want to improve the situation, reduce pollution, use the best available technologies and keep up with maintenance, there’s a cost to all of that in society. You get what you pay for with these manmade infrastructure systems,” Caldwell said.

While it’s impossible to physically remove the algae already present in the lake, the solution lies in improving the lake’s water, Caldwell said. The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is working with local governments, utilities and other stakeholders to address the problem, meeting this spring to address a 2018 federal cleanup plan to improve water quality.

These agencies play an important role in resolving the issue, but local residents share in the responsibility to lower the level of pollution in runoff water, Caldwell said. People should limit the amount of fertilizers they put on their lawns, routinely maintain their septic systems and avoid pouring fats, oils and grease down the drain, he said.

Caldwell said some of the responsibility should also fall on industries who inadvertently contribute to pollution, finding creative solutions to continue their practices in more sustainable ways. The landscaping industry, in which he used to work, should consider weather and other variables when spraying fertilizer, he said.

“It doesn’t make sense to apply some of these things right before a large rain event where it’s all going to run off into the creeks anyway,” Caldwell said. “You wasted your money on the product, and it didn’t even serve its intended purpose (and) instead just caused pollution.”