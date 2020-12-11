Kimpton hotel, restaurants coming to Midtown Union project

A new Kimpton boutique hotel with two restaurant spaces has been announced for the massive Midtown Union complex at the corner of 17th and Spring streets.
Midtown Union, a mixed-use development expected to span nearly 1.9 million square feet, has been under construction for more than a year. Plans always included a hotel, and an announcement from InterContinental Hotels Group confirms Kimpton as the brand.
The boutique hotel will bring some of its signature perks to the Midtown location: in-room yoga mats, free bike rentals and a “liberal pet-friendly policy,” according to the news release. Plans also include 5,400 square feet of meeting and event space and a fitness center. One restaurant will be a “chef-driven” eatery and bar on the ground floor. The other will be a bar and lounge on the hotel’s second floor.
“The Kimpton in Midtown will bring a true lifestyle hotel to the heart of Midtown, and will be the first new hotel to open in Midtown post-pandemic,” said Jim Stormont, President of AMS Hospitality, in the release. “Midtown Union creates an ideal setting for what we envision to be the best hotel in Midtown, and we’re thrilled to be part of such an impactful project for the city of Atlanta,”
AMG Hospitality will develop the hotel in partnership with a MetLife Investment Management affiliate. MetLife will own the hotel; it owns the Midtown Union property and is the project’s financial backer.
In addition to the hotel, Midtown Union is expected to have a 26-story office tower, 355 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail space, according to plans on architecture firm Cooper Carry’s website. The project is expected to be complete in 2022, and Kimpton expects the hotel to open that year as well.’
The cost of the new hotel was not available Friday morning. Midtown Union’s office tower is part of investment company Invesco’s $70 million expansion in Atlanta. The company expects to add 500 new workers to offices at Midtown Union.
San Francisco-based Kimpton already has one hotel in Atlanta, next to the Porsche Experience Center and near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Another Kimpton hotel, the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead, is expected to open in early 2021.