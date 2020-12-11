Kimpton hotel, restaurants coming to Midtown Union project

Midtown Union, a mixed-use development expected to span nearly 1.9 million square feet, has been under construction for more than a year. Plans always included a hotel, and an announcement from InterContinental Hotels Group confirms Kimpton as the brand.

The boutique hotel will bring some of its signature perks to the Midtown location: in-room yoga mats, free bike rentals and a “liberal pet-friendly policy,” according to the news release. Plans also include 5,400 square feet of meeting and event space and a fitness center. One restaurant will be a “chef-driven” eatery and bar on the ground floor. The other will be a bar and lounge on the hotel’s second floor.