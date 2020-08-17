Maskless student gatherings mar return to Georgia colleges

The University of North Georgia said in a statement Monday it was disappointed after a video surfaced on social media showing what appeared to be several hundred students partying in an off-campus apartment complex near its Dahlonega campus Saturday night. No one in the video appeared to wear a face mask. The university has reported 19 students who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Aug. 1 as some students returned to their dorms in preparation for the semester, which began Monday. There was no campus impact in several diagnosed cases, the university said.

“We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings,” the statement said. “The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.”