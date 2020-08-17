Maskless student gatherings mar return to Georgia colleges

Several more Georgia universities reopened Monday for fall semester classes amid renewed calls for schools to conduct all classes online as videos and photos showing large groups of students putting themselves in greater exposure of COVID-19 by partying in close spaces, many of them not wearing face coverings.
The University of North Georgia said in a statement Monday it was disappointed after a video surfaced on social media showing what appeared to be several hundred students partying in an off-campus apartment complex near its Dahlonega campus Saturday night. No one in the video appeared to wear a face mask. The university has reported 19 students who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Aug. 1 as some students returned to their dorms in preparation for the semester, which began Monday. There was no campus impact in several diagnosed cases, the university said.
“We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings,” the statement said. “The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Georgia College President Steve Dorman emailed students Sunday urging them “to take personal responsibility and do your part to keep yourself and others safe” after several complaints of students partying off campus without masks. Caron Pennington, who lives across the street from the Milledgeville campus, said she saw several young students drunkenly walking by a house near her home Thursday. No one was wearing a face covering, she said.
“Everything they’re doing on campus is simply negated because they take their masks off as soon as they leave the campus,” said Pennington, who added police have been slow to respond to resident complaints.
Georgia College has reported 23 confirmed cases of students with COVID-19 in the last seven days, according to its website.
