Kemp names interim commissioner for vulnerable Georgians

Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, will step down from her position on Nov. 15th. The governor’s office said Fitzgerald, who announced her retirement from state service last month, is departing is a bit earlier than she originally planned so she can spend the holidays with her family. Fitzgerald previously said her retirement would be effective at the end of the year.

In a letter to staff, Fitzgerald said that Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Monica Johnson, Director of the Division of Behavioral Health, to serve as an interim commissioner until a permanent one is named.