Kemp appoints review panel of Clayton County Sheriff indictment

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday appointed a panel to review whether the indictment last month of Victor Hill will have an adverse affect on the Clayton County sheriff’s ability to do his job.
In an executive order released around 10:20 a.m., Kemp said state Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds will oversee the analysis.
The three will determine whether the legal action against Hill impacts his duties and report their findings to the governor in 14 days.
Hill, who calls himself “The Crime Fighter,” was indicted on federal charges April 27 for allegedly violating the civil rights of jail detainees.
In a 12-page, four-count indictment, filed April 19, Hill was accused of depriving detainees of their liberty in incidents that occurred over several months in 2020 by strapping them to a restraint chair as a form of punishment.
Story is developing.