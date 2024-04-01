Judicial watchdog wants metro Atlanta judge off the bench

Douglas County’s probate judge should be removed from office in response to a host of ethics charges, a panel of the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission has said in a report.

Christina Peterson, who became a probate judge in an uncontested November 2020 election, has been fighting the ethics charges since they were filed by the director of the state’s judicial watchdog in July 2021. At one point, Peterson faced 50 separate charges accusing her of violating the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct, but 20 have been withdrawn or dismissed.

Peterson, a University of Georgia School of Law graduate who practiced as an attorney for several years before taking the bench, was accused of inappropriate social media posts, unnecessarily jailing and fining a woman who sought to amend her marriage license and letting wedding participants into Douglas County’s courthouse after hours without permission. She was also abusive toward a fellow judge and other county officials, obstructed access to public records and had improper contact with a litigant, among other things, the judicial commission alleged.

“(Peterson’s) actions demonstrate a troubling pattern of ineptitude and misconduct,” the panel wrote in a 54-page report Sunday. “She is not fit to serve.”

The Georgia Supreme Court will decide whether Peterson remains on the bench.

Peterson’s attorney, Lester Tate, said they reject the panel’s recommendation and look forward to arguing the case before the court.

Throughout the ethics case, Peterson has said that she has faced unfair criticism as the first Black probate judge in Douglas County. During a trial before the commission panel last year, Peterson admitted to making mistakes in her first year as a judge while learning the ropes and said she was trying to do better.

Peterson acknowledged that it was harsh of her to jail and fine the woman who sought, without an attorney, to amend her marriage license in 2021. She also expressed regret about sending an April 2021 email to David Emerson, who at the time was the chief judge of the Douglas County Superior Court, questioning his judicial authority and competency, records show.

The commission, which is tasked with investigating complaints of judicial misconduct, has twice sought Peterson’s suspension. Both requests were denied by the state Supreme Court.

In its report, the panel said Peterson had been disingenuous, if not outright dishonest, during the investigation process. It said her testimony during last year’s trial was untruthful and evasive.

“This persistent unwillingness to apply to herself the rules that apply to everyone else is deeply troubling,” the panel said. “Moreover, she has demonstrated a steadfast unwillingness to accept moral accountability in nearly all the episodes of misconduct.”

Given Peterson’s stance that the ethics case against her has been unfair, biased and intentionally obstructive to her career, no sanction less than removal from office will have a meaningful impact, the panel said.

“(Peterson’s) actions in the courtroom and outside it demonstrate a consistent and persistent pattern of misconduct comprised of intemperance, judicial incompetence, and danger to the rights of litigants,” it said. “And so she must go.”

Courtney Veal, the commission director who has led the ethics case against Peterson, said the panel’s report speaks for itself. Veal said she looks forward to a final ruling by the state Supreme Court.

Peterson and Veal have 20 days to file responses to the panel’s report. It’s unclear when the court will make a decision.

Peterson has qualified for reelection this year as Douglas County’s probate judge. She is being challenged in the Democratic primary in May by Douglasville attorney Valerie Vie. No Republican candidates have qualified in the race.

After becoming a lawyer in 2013, Peterson worked at a private law firm then as a prosecutor in Douglas and Fulton counties, records show. She had no prior experience as a judge.