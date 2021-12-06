Judge grants continuance in Clayton County student heat death case

Clayton Superior Court Judge Robert Mack said attorneys for the two coaches accused in the 2019 death of Imani Bell needed more time for discovery in granting the motion. Discovery is a pre-trial procedure where defense and prosecuting attorneys relay evidence to each other that is part of the case.

Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer were indicted by a Clayton County grand jury in July on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children in the death of Imani, a student at Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro.