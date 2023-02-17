Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site

“Plaintiffs have failed to show that the grant of a (Temporary Restraining Order) would be in the best interest of the public,” Cox wrote. “Plaintiffs have articulated only a vague, speculative potential harm to them if the TRO is not granted.”

Initial land disturbance permits were issued by DeKalb County’s planning department on Jan. 31.

Not long after, Taylor filed a formal challenge of the permits, accusing the city and county of overlooking existing restrictions on sediment discharges and exaggerating the amount of greenspace that would be preserved.

The original filing cites a DeKalb County code section that says an appeal of land disturbance permits issued for a development “on residentially zoned property” should automatically result in work being stopped until the matter is resolved.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will likely hear the challenge April 12.