Judge denies Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s request to drop federal charges

Hill has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Defense attorney Drew Findling told the Associated Press that he plans to “ask the U.S. district court judge who gets assigned to the case to review the magistrate judge’s decision.”

Findling and attorney Lynsey Barron asked Bly in November to dismiss the charges against Hill, arguing that the sheriff should have been warned that putting detainees in restraint chairs could be considered excessive force and a violation of federal law.