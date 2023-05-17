X

Journalist sues city of Atlanta over arrest at training center site

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A journalist is suing Atlanta and four city police officers after they allegedly improperly arrested him for filming police activity near the city’s proposed public safety training center.

Attorneys Gerry Weber and Drago Cepar Jr. filed the lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, on behalf of Michael Watchulonis. It alleges APD Major Jeff Cantin, Sgt. Jack Bentley, officer Carlos Thomas, and an officer whose name is unknown encountered Watchulonis on ATVs in Intrenchment Creek Park on June 15.

The lawsuit says Thomas and another officer approached Watchulonis and told him they needed to escort him away because the area was off-limits.

According to the lawsuit, Watchulonis complied but Bentley detained him before Cantin arrested him for criminal trespassing.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

“The most disturbing part of my detention was being brazenly lied to and threatened by senior APD officers in front of more than a dozen junior officers with body cams recording,” Watchulonis said in a statement. “It was a dark classroom lesson in how to violate a journalist’s rights.”

The training center site has been the scene of violent protests, and the fatal shooting by police of a protester who they allege fired first at officers, wounding one.

Watchulonis is seeking financial damages and an order for police not to interfere with lawfully recording police activities.

Cantin allegedly told Watchulonis: “Anybody that parks in that park is one of your little forest people.” More than an hour later later, the unnamed officer arrived wearing plain clothes and carrying a notepad and asked if Watchulonis was involved with Defend the Forest, the lawsuit says.

A number of protesters who have identified with the Defend the Forest movement have been arrested on weighty domestic terrorism charges that can carry a sentence of decades in federal prison.

ExploreCity Council introduces proposal for $30M contribution to training center

“I am going to ask you to delete all the footage that you have today since it has been obtained illegally to begin with — and depending on how the rest of this interview goes will determine whether or not you are going to be arrested,” the unnamed offer allegedly said.

The lawsuit states that when Watchulonis said “he would not delete images or show the officers his footage, the unnamed officers said: `Let’s go ahead and seize it.’”

The lawsuit says the officer later suggested that they issue Watchulonis a citation and give him back his photography equipment.

A city spokesman declined to comment on pending litigation.

Related

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

City Council introduces proposal for $30M contribution to training center

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus3h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Shooting at west Midtown apartments leads to 5-hour search for suspect, arrest
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
2h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Arizona voters reject NHL arena. Could hockey return to metro Atlanta?
8h ago
Atlanta council introduces new laws to support tenants, tackle blight
11h ago
I want you: Uncle Sam’s top recruiter seeks Atlanta tech talent
12h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
11h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top