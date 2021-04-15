Johns Creek students are finalists in math competition

The math competition brought together 2,400 students forming 535 teams from the U.S. and U.K., in February and March, to address the problem of Internet access, connectivity and the digital divide that has become apparent during the pandemic. The teams were tasked with creating a model to predict what Internet activity will cost over the next 10 years, how required bandwidth will be determined and the best way to maximize access, a statement said.

Bora said the Johns Creek team has worked intensely on their project. “... (It’s) blossomed into a riveting, exciting, and, at times, a bit frustrating, experience that transformed our perceptions of mathematical modeling in real-world settings,” Bora said, in the statement.