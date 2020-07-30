Johns Creek road widening project receives honors

The Johns Creek Public Works Department was honored Monday for its Abbotts Bridge Road widening project. The department won the Transportation Project of the Year award from the Georgia chapter of the American Public Works Association, an organization of industry professionals.
Public Works received the award during the City Council meeting. Johns Creek Assistant Public Works Director Chris Haggard received the Manager of the Year Award from the Georgia chapter for his work on Abbotts Bridge Road and other projects.
The American Public Works Association is a nonprofit organization of more than 30,000 people who work in public works departments across the U.S., or for companies that supply products and services to them.
A Johns Creek statement said Haggard managed the Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road project as well as work on the Brumbelow Road pedestrian bridge and sidewalk; and a sidewalk and mid-block crossing on Parsons Road.
Project work for Ga. 120/Abbotts Road extended from Jones Bridge Road to Parsons Road and added vehicle turn lanes, medians, sidewalks, and bike lanes. The turn lanes provided much-needed upgrades for drivers to enter or depart the community’s 11 neighborhoods, the statement said.
The construction took place from fall 2016 to summer 2018.
In 2018, the Johns Creek Public Works Department won the Agency of the Year Award from the Georgia Section of the Institute of Transportation Engineers.
Johns Creek Public Works Director Lynnette Baker said, “Through the completion of this project, the city demonstrated its commitment to our citizens, the environment, and to infrastructure improvements beneficial to future generations.”