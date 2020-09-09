Johns Creek resistant to face mask law

Johns Creek officials expect a spike in COVID-19 cases from the Labor Day holiday weekend and debated a mask law Tuesday, but City Council delayed a vote on making face coverings required until a Sept. 21 meeting.
Mayor Mike Bodker has said he will not support a mask requirement.
New cases of COVID-19 were up 10% in Johns Creek during the last 14 days of August, according to a Fulton County Board of Health report. That was a swing from being down 25% in late July.
Bodker said the city will likely see an increase in cases from the holiday weekend.
“The purpose of the mandate was always to flatten the curve,” Bodker said. “It wasn’t to cure the pandemic. It can’t cure the pandemic.”
Officials have found that most Johns Creek residents wear face coverings. Still, during public comments at the Tuesday night meeting, several residents asked for a mask ordinance.
In north Fulton, Sandy Springs has a mask law and Roswell has a directive that encourages people to wear face coverings in public. Alpharetta City Council rejected a mandate in August.
In addition to Bodker, some city council members said they were opposed to a mandate or doubtful that they would vote for it.
Councilwoman Erin Elwood supports a mandate and said she would draft an ordinance for council members to consider at the next work session meeting.
“If cases rise, I think we owe it to our residents to consider it,” Elwood said.