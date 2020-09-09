Johns Creek resistant to face mask law

Officials have found that most Johns Creek residents wear face coverings. Still, during public comments at the Tuesday night meeting, several residents asked for a mask ordinance.

In north Fulton, Sandy Springs has a mask law and Roswell has a directive that encourages people to wear face coverings in public. Alpharetta City Council rejected a mandate in August.

In addition to Bodker, some city council members said they were opposed to a mandate or doubtful that they would vote for it.

Councilwoman Erin Elwood supports a mandate and said she would draft an ordinance for council members to consider at the next work session meeting.

“If cases rise, I think we owe it to our residents to consider it,” Elwood said.