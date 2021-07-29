Johns Creek rescued 17 from Chattahoochee, urge residents to check water release schedule

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manage Lake Lanier and Buford Dam and typically release water on weekday afternoons, but not always. During a release, the Chattahoochee can rise as much as 11 feet in minutes.

Nearly 13 miles of the Chattahoochee River lies in Johns Creek. The fire chief advises boaters and their pets to wear life vests.

In addition to the surprise of rising water, the chief said the river can become disorienting for boaters who unknowingly pass their point of exit or remain on the river after dark.

“It’s eye-opening to see how it’s very easy to get turned around because it’s very wooded and there are few homes close by,” he said, adding that often calls come during evening hours.

“It’s a different world,” he said, of the river at night. It’s super dark in the river and foggy.”

Boaters can call 770-945-1466 for the water release information or check the schedule for Buford Dam/Lake Lanier online.