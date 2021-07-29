Johns Creek rescued 17 from Chattahoochee, urge residents to check water release schedule

The Johns Creek Fire Chief is advising boaters and others to check water release schedules before venturing out on the Chattahoochee River. The department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team was called out to save 17 people in three separate incidents Sunday, he said.
Fire Chief Chris Coons said turbulent waters caused by heavy rainstorms early last weekend and water releases from Buford Dam caused several people to be thrown off kayaks and rafts.
Members of the Swiftwater Rescue Team found people tangled in tree roots and branches along the riverbank, Coons said, but none were seriously injured.
The chief said the team rescued 14 people in one incident and two people in another. They also rescued a man who had become stranded on an island with his two dogs after the sudden rise of rough waters, Coons added.
“That’s kind of common,” Coons said, of the island rescue. “People are laying in the sun or doing whatever they do. The water is low and relatively calm and the dam begins to flow. People either don’t call to check the water release schedules at Buford Dam or they ignore it.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manage Lake Lanier and Buford Dam and typically release water on weekday afternoons, but not always. During a release, the Chattahoochee can rise as much as 11 feet in minutes.
Nearly 13 miles of the Chattahoochee River lies in Johns Creek. The fire chief advises boaters and their pets to wear life vests.
In addition to the surprise of rising water, the chief said the river can become disorienting for boaters who unknowingly pass their point of exit or remain on the river after dark.
“It’s eye-opening to see how it’s very easy to get turned around because it’s very wooded and there are few homes close by,” he said, adding that often calls come during evening hours.
“It’s a different world,” he said, of the river at night. It’s super dark in the river and foggy.”
Boaters can call 770-945-1466 for the water release information or check the schedule for Buford Dam/Lake Lanier online.