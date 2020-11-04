Johns Creek names new public works director

Johns Creek named Chris Haggard as its new public works director. Haggard had served as assistant public works director since 2018, a statement said.
Johns Creek’s public works services are outsourced to Jacobs Engineering, which employs Haggard.
He replaces Lynette Baker, who was promoted to global director of resource planning and development at Jacobs Engineering.
In July, Haggard received the Manager of the Year Award from the Georgia chapter of the American Public Works Association, an organization of industry professionals.
A statement said the award was for his management of the Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road project as well as work on the Brumbelow Road pedestrian bridge and sidewalk; and a sidewalk and mid-block crossing on Parsons Road.
City Manager Ed Densmore praised Haggard’s credentials.
“I can attest that he is more than equipped to lead the Public Works Department and on behalf of the City, congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion,” Densmore said in the statement.
Haggard has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, the statement said. He is certified by the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission in erosion control and the Georgia Department of Transportation to manage local project activities that have received federal funding, according to the statement.