Johns Creek extends deadline for more businesses to apply for CARES grants

Most businesses approved for the funds would receive about $5,000, officials said.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds were part of an allocation the city received from Fulton County.

Officials figure there are about 800 small businesses in Johns Creek but only 382 applications have been submitted.

Owners who didn’t have a business license in 2019 or before March 15, 2020 were initially disqualified from receiving the grant. And some businesses were unaware that the funds are available, when contacted by City Councilwoman Stephanie Endres. She said a couple of business owners initially thought she was a stranger running a scam when she phoned them.

In extending the deadline, businesses that operated in 2020 and obtained licenses after March could now be eligible for the CARES Act funds. The city is waiving a requirement for businesses to have a physical brick and mortar location and is extending the grant to home businesses, as well as others with functions that normally operate remotely such as office cleaning businesses.

Information on the grant is available on the Johns Creek website. Visit johnscreekga.gov/businesses/resources/jc-cares.