Johns Creek approves mental health professional to help police answer calls

Police officers respond to several calls per day involving someone with mental health problems, according to City Manager Ed Densmore. The healthcare professional will offer trained expertise in mental illness and can provide follow-up counseling resources to the person in need. They will join 28 officers the department has trained in crisis negotiation.

During a Monday meeting, the Johns Creek City Council approved an agreement with Behavioral Healthcare Link to have a mental health professional work within the police department. They would ride with an officer to the location of the call and be on hand for support and professional guidance, Communications Director Bob Mullen said, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.