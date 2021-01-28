John Creek expects to narrow search for new police chief by early spring

Johns Creek will move closer to selecting a new police chief in the coming months. City Manager Ed Densmore said by mid-April a small group of candidates will begin final interviews.
The application window for the position opens Monday.
Densmore provided an update on the police chief search during a City Council meeting last Monday.
Officials have said a panel of about five residents would have an opportunity to interview candidates.
The International Association of the Chiefs of Police (IACP) is conducting the search for a new police chief to replace Chris Byers, who resigned during the summer following a two-month investigation into explicit sexual remarks he made to a police department employee. The investigation followed a controversial Facebook post Byers made in June on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Byers’ social media post spurred ongoing concerns among community members upset about some police incidents. The IACP created a candidate profile for the next police chief using feedback from residents.
Major Roland Castro is serving as interim police chief.
According to a new Johns Creek video, the new police chief must have a “keen understanding of multicultural issues” including diversity, equity and inclusion. The new chief must also be able to work with a diverse workforce and community of residents, according to the video.
Densmore said IACP will review applications during the last full week of February and whittle down the candidate list to a group of six to 10 applicants by mid-March.
Local panel interviews will begin in mid-April, Densmore said.