John Creek expects to narrow search for new police chief by early spring

Byers’ social media post spurred ongoing concerns among community members upset about some police incidents. The IACP created a candidate profile for the next police chief using feedback from residents.

Major Roland Castro is serving as interim police chief.

According to a new Johns Creek video, the new police chief must have a “keen understanding of multicultural issues” including diversity, equity and inclusion. The new chief must also be able to work with a diverse workforce and community of residents, according to the video.

Densmore said IACP will review applications during the last full week of February and whittle down the candidate list to a group of six to 10 applicants by mid-March.

Local panel interviews will begin in mid-April, Densmore said.