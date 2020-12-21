Jack Harlow, Rick Ross to perform at get-out-the-vote drive-in concert in Atlanta Jan. 3

Rappers Rick Ross, Jack Harlow and Pastor Troy are set to headline a drive-in concert two days before the U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia to increase voter enthusiasm and get more people to the polls.

The concert, called “Celebrate Georgia!,” is organized by When We All Vote, the nonprofit launched by Michelle Obama, in partnership with several local voter engagement organizations. It will take place at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta at 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.