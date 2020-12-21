Jack Harlow, Rick Ross to perform at get-out-the-vote drive-in concert in Atlanta Jan. 3

Rappers Rick Ross, Jack Harlow and Pastor Troy are set to headline a drive-in concert two days before the U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia to increase voter enthusiasm and get more people to the polls.
The concert, called “Celebrate Georgia!,” is organized by When We All Vote, the nonprofit launched by Michelle Obama, in partnership with several local voter engagement organizations. It will take place at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta at 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.
DJ Drama will also perform at the show, and local radio personalities Kenny Burns and Su Solo will serve as hosts. The former first lady, as well as Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Jeezy and more celebs are set to appear during segments in the event.
A limited number of tickets for parking spaces will be available. Residents can sign up online to get more information about how to get tickets.
When We All Vote hosted several voter education events in Atlanta ahead of the November general election.