Interactive: Victims of the Atlanta Child Murders

By George Mathis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From 1979 to 1981, Atlanta resident Wayne Williams was considered a suspect in the killing of 30 people, including many children. Arrested June 21, 1981, he is currently serving life sentences in the deaths of two Atlanta men, Nathaniel Cater and Jimmy Ray Payne.

Below are archival photographs of those whose deaths were linked to Williams. Police closed 28 cases, attributing the deaths to Williams, who was never formally charged with those crimes.

Click an image to learn more about each person, including details of their case.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVES: Interactive case map | Case chronology | Archival news pages | Complete coverage

Edward
Smith
Alfred
Evans
Milton
Harvey
Yusuf
Bell
Angel
Lenair
Jefferey
Mathis
Eric
Middlebrooks
Christopher
Richardson
Latonya
Wilson
Aaron
Wyche
Anthony
Carter
Earl
Terrell
Clifford
Jones
Darron
Glass
Charles
Stephens
Aaron
Jackson
Patrick
Rogers
Lubie
Geter
Terry
Pue
Patrick
Baltazar
Curtis
Walker
Joseph
Bell
Timothy
Hill
Eddie
Duncan
Larry
Rogers
Michael
McIntosh
Jimmy
Payne
John
Porter
William
Barrett
Nathaniel
Cater

