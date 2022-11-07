Inside City Hall: Will Atlanta give Fulton the keys to its detention center?

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood — the two-time mayoral candidate who returned to City Council this year — is funding some of the candidates supporting the Buckhead secession movement.

Norwood gave $2,000 each to candidates Fred Glass, state Sen. Burt Jones, and Sam Lenaeus last month, according to disclosures on Georgia’s ethics website. Lenaeus presides over the Buckhead City Committee and is running for the state representative seat in District 55.

Lieutenant governor candidate Jones introduced a bill this year that would have put a Buckhead referendum on Tuesday’s ballot. State senate candidate Glass also supports a cityhood vote.

Norwood has stayed neutral on the secession topic since taking office. However, she publicly criticized and accused city officials of neglecting Buckhead in September, upsetting the administration.

Here are some measures on the City Council’s agenda that we expect lawmakers to pass Monday: for starters, legislation authorizing Dickens to use $1.48 million from the E-911 budget to improve critical emergency response equipment and systems.

The council will also likely pass an ordinance to rezone land on Howell Mill Road NW, Edgehill Avenue NW, and Eleventh Street NW to develop 775 family units and space for office, commercial, and hotel uses. Likewise, the council will likely let Dickens give Invest Atlanta an opportunity to pay $1 for city-owned land at 184 Forsyth Avenue SW for redevelopment.

We also expect the council to authorize Dickens to apply for a $2 million federal grant to remediate contamination at the Chattahoochee Brick Company Site.

In case you missed it: Jabari Simama, a former Atlanta councilman and DeKalb chief of staff, wrote an opinion piece for Governing magazine that states Dickens might be Atlanta’s last Black mayor due to gentrification. Simama goes on to explain how Black politicians can maintain their seats in major cities despite declines in the Black population in those municipalities.

