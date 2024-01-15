Inside City Hall: Voting rights groups pressed VP Harris on training center

In a letter, the voting organizations requested a meeting with Harris to discuss the issue, saying Atlanta’s mayor and elected officials aren’t “living up to the city’s civil and voting rights history.”

“We are calling on the mayor of Atlanta to stop fighting the people in the courts — but instead, to let the people decide through a fair and democratic process at the polls,” the letter says, calling out the city’s legal spending in litigation against petitioners. ”What could be more Atlanta than that?”

Organizations signed onto the letter are the Asian American Advocacy Fund; Black Male Initiative Georgia; Black Voters Matter Fund; CASA in Action; Center for Popular Democracy Action; Georgia Working Families Party Georgia; Youth Justice Coalition; GLAHR Action; and Network New Disabled South Rising.

The mayor’s office did not respond to request for comment on the letter or if Dickens spoke with the vice president regarding the training center.

The amicable working relationship between Atlanta’s mayor and Gov. Brian Kemp was on full display last week as the 2024 legislative session got underway. State, local and federal politicians mingled at flashy annual events like the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Eggs & Issues Breakfast — held this year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — and the governor’s State of the State address under the Gold Dome.

Dickens gave short introductory remarks bright and early at the Chamber’s breakfast, welcoming state lawmakers as they return to Atlanta for another year. The mayor stressed the importance of a strong alliance with state leaders.

“We take seriously, very seriously, the importance of strong partnerships,” he said. “While we may not all always be on the same political page, we look for opportunities to find common ground.”

Dickens touted public safety successes of the state’s capitol city — Atlanta’s crime and unhoused rates have been historically criticized by GOP legislators. He echoed recently released numbers that the city’s homicide rate has dropped more than 20% over the past year.

Kemp also took the opportunity during his State of the State address to show support for Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center after he pointed out both Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum in the audience at the legislature.

The Republican governor described the training facility as a “critical need” and applauded the state trooper who was shot by environmental activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran last January before troopers returned fire killing Teran, according to law enforcement.

“While the mayor and I come from different political parties and don’t agree on everything, we do agree on the importance of reducing crime and keeping our citizens safe,” Kemp said.

“As long as I’m your governor, there will be no gray area or political double talk: We support our law enforcement officers,” he continued. “We support our firefighters and first responders. And the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center should be built — period!”

Dickens’ administration is still working toward its steep goal of building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2028. But the city’s lead housing agency has been without a president and CEO since Eugene E. Jones, Jr. resigned effective December.

After a nationwide search for his replacement, the agency announced last week that Terri Lee, who has served as the Housing Authority’s chief operating officer since 2020, will fill the role. Prior to that, she served as the City of Atlanta’s first Chief Housing Officer for two years.

