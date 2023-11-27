Inside City Hall: Biden’s visit to Atlanta means prepare for traffic

Atlanta City Council member Alex Wan warned residents in his newsletter to expect changes or delays on their usual road routes.

“(The event) is likely to cause major traffic disruptions that echo throughout the district due to road closures and security for incoming dignitaries,” he said.

Many roads around the Emory campus will be closed from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and teachers have been asked to run classes virtually to avoid any jams getting to health care facilities.

The following roads will be closed on Tuesday:

North Decatur Road from Clifton Road to the Emory Village Circle

Fishburne Drive and Lane

S. Kilgo Circle (including the accessible parking spaces near Carlos Hall)

Mizell Bridge

The Dowman Drive entrance to campus

You can find a full schedule of events online at AJC.com.

---

Credit: Riley Bunch/AJC Credit: Riley Bunch/AJC

The city is expanding its effort to reach Atlantans experiencing homelessness through area-specific case managers that will work within communities to help house struggling residents.

Through a $350,000 allocation to nonprofit Intown Cares, case managers will have face-to-face conversations with vulnerable populations in designated neighborhoods, compile the necessary paperwork to get them into housing, and help connect them to medical and career resources.

The approved legislation builds off of a pilot program in East Atlanta Village that was spotlighted in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article last month that gave a look inside how the community raised tens of thousands of dollars in just a few weeks to hire a case manager for the community.

You can read the AJC’s full article on the program here.

---

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

We offer our condolences to the family of Atlanta Artist Radcliffe Bailey who died earlier this month at the age of 55. The internationally-known painter and sculptor spotlighted the city’s legacy of Black excellence and achievement.

“For decades, Radcliffe has shaped Atlanta’s cultural landscape through his own unique, creative genius,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “While often bringing the intersectionality of ancestry, race and art to the forefront of a discussion, his talent was both personal and accessible to our community.”

Bailey’s works landed in collections at the country’s most prestigious institutions including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, the Studio Museum in Harlem and the Smithsonian Institution.

Atlanta officials along with Bailey’s family and friends gathered on Saturday at the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve and High Museum for his homegoing services.

Click here to read more about his life and accomplishments.

---

This week’s newsletter includes a special shout-out to Council member Michael Julian Bond who, 30 years ago, won his first race to serve on City Council. Bond was the representative for District 3 from 1994 to 2001 before he was elected to a citywide seat in 2009.

30 years ago I witnessed the news and was elected for the very first time! Overcoming seven opponents in the general election with 49.9% of the vote, and was blessed to win in a runoff ! I have been blessed & privileged Thank you Atlanta for allowing me to serve you! pic.twitter.com/5FUEwXlSZ3 — Michael Julian Bond (@Michael_J_Bond) November 27, 2023

---

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.