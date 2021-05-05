Indian Trail Dunkin’ reopening Friday with free coffee

Located at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW, the store was recently renovated with new designs and features. The first 50 drive-thru customers on May 7 will be able to receive four medium hot or iced coffees per month from the location for 14 months.

The coffee and doughnut store will also offer free medium hot or iced coffees to customers with any purchase from 5 a.m.-12 p.m. on May 7. It will continue to surprise customers with the free coffee for a year giveaway from 7-10 a.m. on May 8-13.