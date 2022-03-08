Incumbent Fulton chair Pitts will face challenger

She announced her campaign Sunday with a crowd in front of the county’s downtown building. There was one notable guest standing directly to her right: Fulton Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.

“Fulton County,” Russell-Ofchus said, “we need some better leadership in this county, and I’m the one to give you that leadership.”

Caption Sonya Russell-Ofchus (center) is running to chair the Fulton County Commission. (Screenshot from campaign video)

The former cop said her top priority is reducing crime and homelessness.

She also made note of Pitts’ age, as he’ll be in his late 70s if re-elected. “Tom Brady knew when it was time to go home,” Russell-Ofchus said.

Pitts said he spent his Sunday speaking to a group of influential women to garner support for his campaign.

Pitts, who said he was the first in line to qualify, has called this his final run for chair. When asked about his opponent, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I’d never heard of her before.”

Pitts’ top priorities, according to his campaign website, are blocking attempts to strip voter rights and clearing the county’s court backlog.

Caption Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts speaks during a presser on the South Wing steps during crossover day in the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol on March 8, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

To learn more about the candidates, visit: www.robbpitts.com and www.sonyaforchairman.com.