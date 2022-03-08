Incumbent Fulton chair Pitts will face challenger

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has gained a challenger to his re-election campaign.
Sonya Russell-Ofchus, whose campaign signs began popping up a couple weeks ago, like Pitts filed to run for the position Monday — the first day of the qualifying period.
The chair runs meetings for the Fulton County Commissioner and sets the tone for county operations. The chair also has a vote on the seven-member board.
Pitts was elected chair in 2017 and before then served for 12 years on the Board of Commissioners. He also spent two decades on the Atlanta City Council.
Russell-Ofchus unsuccessfully challenged Matt Westmoreland for the Atlanta council’s Post 2 At-Large seat last year. She touts herself as a former Atlanta Police Department officer and federal agent. She would be the first Black woman and woman of color to hold the position.
She announced her campaign Sunday with a crowd in front of the county’s downtown building. There was one notable guest standing directly to her right: Fulton Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.
“Fulton County,” Russell-Ofchus said, “we need some better leadership in this county, and I’m the one to give you that leadership.”
The former cop said her top priority is reducing crime and homelessness.
She also made note of Pitts’ age, as he’ll be in his late 70s if re-elected. “Tom Brady knew when it was time to go home,” Russell-Ofchus said.
Pitts said he spent his Sunday speaking to a group of influential women to garner support for his campaign.
Pitts, who said he was the first in line to qualify, has called this his final run for chair. When asked about his opponent, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I’d never heard of her before.”
Pitts’ top priorities, according to his campaign website, are blocking attempts to strip voter rights and clearing the county’s court backlog.
To learn more about the candidates, visit: www.robbpitts.com and www.sonyaforchairman.com.
