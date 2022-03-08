Hamburger icon
Incumbent Fulton chair Pitts will face challenger

People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia on May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia on May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has gained a challenger to his re-election campaign.

Sonya Russell-Ofchus, whose campaign signs began popping up a couple weeks ago, like Pitts filed to run for the position Monday — the first day of the qualifying period.

The chair runs meetings for the Fulton County Commissioner and sets the tone for county operations. The chair also has a vote on the seven-member board.

Pitts was elected chair in 2017 and before then served for 12 years on the Board of Commissioners. He also spent two decades on the Atlanta City Council.

Russell-Ofchus unsuccessfully challenged Matt Westmoreland for the Atlanta council’s Post 2 At-Large seat last year. She touts herself as a former Atlanta Police Department officer and federal agent. She would be the first Black woman and woman of color to hold the position.

She announced her campaign Sunday with a crowd in front of the county’s downtown building. There was one notable guest standing directly to her right: Fulton Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.

“Fulton County,” Russell-Ofchus said, “we need some better leadership in this county, and I’m the one to give you that leadership.”

Sonya Russell-Ofchus (center) is running to chair the Fulton County Commission. (Screenshot from campaign video)

Credit: Courtesy

Sonya Russell-Ofchus (center) is running to chair the Fulton County Commission. (Screenshot from campaign video)

Credit: Courtesy

Sonya Russell-Ofchus (center) is running to chair the Fulton County Commission. (Screenshot from campaign video)

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The former cop said her top priority is reducing crime and homelessness.

She also made note of Pitts’ age, as he’ll be in his late 70s if re-elected. “Tom Brady knew when it was time to go home,” Russell-Ofchus said.

Pitts said he spent his Sunday speaking to a group of influential women to garner support for his campaign.

Pitts, who said he was the first in line to qualify, has called this his final run for chair. When asked about his opponent, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I’d never heard of her before.”

Pitts’ top priorities, according to his campaign website, are blocking attempts to strip voter rights and clearing the county’s court backlog.

Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts speaks during a presser on the South Wing steps during crossover day in the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol on March 8, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts speaks during a presser on the South Wing steps during crossover day in the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol on March 8, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Fulton Commission Chairman Robb Pitts speaks during a presser on the South Wing steps during crossover day in the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol on March 8, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

To learn more about the candidates, visit: www.robbpitts.com and www.sonyaforchairman.com.

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Featured
