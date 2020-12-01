Incoming Henry County chairwoman forms transition team

Harrell, who defeated June Wood in November for the commission’s top job, has called on community leaders to offer viewpoints on policy priorities and make recommendations on possible structural reform recommendations. The leaders include former and current elected officials, local businessowners and non-profit administrators.

“Henry County is changing a great deal,” Harrell said in a release. “Our demographics are shifting. The county and Southern Crescent region are experiencing tremendous growth. That’s why it was critical to get the makeup of this team just right.”