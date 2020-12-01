Incoming Henry County chairwoman forms transition team

A 30-person transition team will help guide incoming Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell as she prepares to take office on Dec. 16.
Harrell, who defeated June Wood in November for the commission’s top job, has called on community leaders to offer viewpoints on policy priorities and make recommendations on possible structural reform recommendations. The leaders include former and current elected officials, local businessowners and non-profit administrators.
“Henry County is changing a great deal,” Harrell said in a release. “Our demographics are shifting. The county and Southern Crescent region are experiencing tremendous growth. That’s why it was critical to get the makeup of this team just right.”
Issues the leaders will help Harrell address include community policing, economic development and quality of life.
“As someone who has served with both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as well as the Henry County Police Department, public safety is always front of mind for me,” she said. “A primary focus will be strengthening the bonds of trust between the community and our officers.”