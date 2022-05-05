In Atlanta, the scooters are here to stay — for now

The ordinance states that at the discretion of the city’s transportation commissioner, the permits can be extended for up to two years.

The council said it may reconsider its “approach” to scooters and revise the permitting process in that time, but wants to ensure scooters remain available to residents and visitors.

The city cleared scooters from the city’s streets and sidewalks in the early months of the pandemic, but they have seen an uptick in usage since then.

The City Council most recently made significant changes to its scooter regulations in early 2020, following several scooter rider deaths in 2019. The tightened regulations required the scooters to have front and rear lights or reflectors, and mandated that the companies notify riders that they are not permitted on sidewalks, which was an ongoing concern for pedestrians.