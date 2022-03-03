Improvements coming to Tucker park

Tucker residents will soon see changes at historic Johns Homestead Park.
Recently, the city of Tucker announced that they were awarded a $2.5 million grant from Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources. The grant will go toward enhancements such as new trails, fishing piers and repairing the park’s stormwater management system.
The city will also work with EcoAddendum, a non-profit organization committed to helping preserve a healthy environment, to improve streambanks.
“Johns Homestead is home to two bioretention lakes, a wetland, a beaver pond and much more,” Tucker Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson said. “This grant will be integral in allowing us to improve, enhance and preserve these beautiful resources.”
Volunteer group, such as Friends of Johns Homestead Park and the Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District helped the city secure the grant.
“One of the results of this important work will be to increase access and provide recreational amenities to attract users from throughout the region,” Beth Ganga of Friends of Johns Homestead Park said. The volunteer group has committed to contributing $13,000 to the projects and working to complete the improvements.
“We are excited for everyone to see what we have in this gem of a park,” Ganga added.
To read more about the project, visit the city of Tucker’s website.
