Hundreds help remember WSB’s Jovita Moore at inaugural 5K fundraiser

By Staff reports
40 minutes ago

The National Brain Tumor Society held its inaugural Georgia Brain Tumor Walk & Race on Saturday, with 500 participants taking part at The Battery Atlanta.

The 5K fundraiser’s successful debut was helped in part because of the legacy of Jovita Moore, the Channel 2 Action News anchor who died of glioblastoma in 2021. Her diagnosis increased awareness of brain cancer, and the public support for her and funding the fight against the disease have endured.

“We have to do something about this; we have to take revenge upon brain tumors with research and better health care,” David Arons, CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society, told Channel 2 at the race. “Just a few thousand dollars helps fund thousands of hours of cancer research at hospitals all over the country.”

The news station reported it’s all worth it for Moore’s family, including her son Joshua Griffith, who finished the race as one of the top runners.

He took part in the fundraising event for his mom, as did many others who crossed the finish line with her in mind.

“She would probably be like ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy,’ ” he said.

Joshua’s father, Sean Griffith, told the news station, “As we’re making our adjustment in life, I know she’s here watching over our children and she’s still in our hearts and our minds and people still support her and love her as you can see from today.”

The patient advocacy group estimates that more than 90,000 people in the U.S. will receive a primary brain tumor diagnosis this year, and nearly 19,000 Americans are estimated to die because of brain cancer this year.

All proceeds from the race held in Cobb County benefit the National Brain Tumor Society. As of Saturday morning, Channel 2 reported, the society has raised $110,000.

Staff reports
