Hudson Grille location files for bankruptcy

A popular restaurant sports bar in north Fulton filed for bankruptcy this week following a dispute with the landlord, a co-owner said.
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs is seeking Chapter 11 protection — a form of bankruptcy that allows a business to reorganize its finances. The restaurant will remain open in the meantime, said Jeff Landau, co-owner and CEO of Metrotainment Cafes.
The restaurant group owns several different metro Atlanta restaurants including Hudson Grille locations, Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper.
Landau said rent payments were late after the start of the coronavirus pandemic and while the restaurant is now current on payments, the landlord company Stream Realty wants to evict the restaurant. Stream Realty representatives didn’t return a phone call or email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The restaurant was hit with losses after the start of the pandemic, Landau said, adding that nearly 75% of the restaurant sports bar’s business has returned in part due to the NBA and Major League Baseball playoffs.
Landau said he has no plans to close the Sandy Springs location, but the return of cold weather and a potential second wave of the pandemic is a concern.
Metrotainment Bakery, Hudson Grille Alpharetta and Epic Events Catering closed early in the pandemic, which started in March.
By then the restaurant group had closed Hudson Grille Brookhaven also over a disagreement with the landlord, and Guaco Joe’s in Vinings.