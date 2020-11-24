Holiday shopping in Gwinnett: Hours for Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills

Both Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills will open their doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and stay open until 9 p.m. Sugarloaf Mills will also have extended hours on the two Sundays before Christmas.

Hours are less extended than in past holiday seasons; in 2017, the Mall of Georgia stayed open until 10 p.m. for the nine days before Christmas Eve. Sugarloaf Mills remained open until 10 p.m. every day except Sunday for the two weeks leading up to Christmas. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to decreased in-person shopping nationwide, as large groups of people indoors are considered high risk for transmission of the virus. The Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills and other stores and shopping centers across the country remained closed for the first few months of the pandemic. The two major Gwinnett shopping centers reopened in May.