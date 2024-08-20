TUESDAY’S WEATHER

High temps in upper 80s under sunny skies

By
46 minutes ago

If you were a fan of Monday’s weather, you’re in for a treat on Tuesday.

“It is going to feel quite nice,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Temperatures are going to run a little cooler than normal, and we are headed for a day filled with a lot of sunshine ... (It’s) a continuation of the nice weather conditions because humidity levels are staying low.”

Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s to start off the day. This afternoon, highs will top out in the upper 80s, so it will still be hot, it just won’t be as muggy.

No rain is in the forecast until Wednesday, but at just 10%, it will only be a slight chance of seeing a pop-up shower. The same conditions repeat on Thursday before drying out again on Friday and stay dry through the weekend.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

More humidity building, afternoon staying hot with slight rain chance
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Slight chance of rain, highs in the low 90s before drop in temperatures
Placeholder Image

Another hot, mainly dry day but better rain chances on horizon
Placeholder Image

Drier and slightly cooler weather in store
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta City Council OKs new fund for legacy businesses2h ago
Audit: MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million
INSIDE CITY HALL
City leaders reveal plans to address aging fire trucks
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog