High temps in upper 80s under sunny skies

If you were a fan of Monday’s weather, you’re in for a treat on Tuesday.

“It is going to feel quite nice,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Temperatures are going to run a little cooler than normal, and we are headed for a day filled with a lot of sunshine ... (It’s) a continuation of the nice weather conditions because humidity levels are staying low.”

Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s to start off the day. This afternoon, highs will top out in the upper 80s, so it will still be hot, it just won’t be as muggy.