Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in Atlanta

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Atlanta’s most popular malls will remain open for the popular Black Friday shopping weekend this year.
Here are the hours for the largest malls in the city of Atlanta, though some individual stores might have their own hours:
Lenox Square mall: Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday
Phipps Plaza: Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday
The Mall West End: Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday
Greenbriar Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday