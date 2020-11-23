X

Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in Atlanta

Ken Feinberg (right) holds his daughter Anauka's hand as they walk through Macy's at Lenox Square mall in Atlanta after doors opened for a previous Black Friday. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Atlanta’s most popular malls will remain open for the popular Black Friday shopping weekend this year.

Here are the hours for the largest malls in the city of Atlanta, though some individual stores might have their own hours:

Lenox Square mall: Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

Phipps Plaza: Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday

The Mall West End: Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Greenbriar Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving, open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday

