ajc logo
X

Here are the 6 pop-up businesses opening just steps off the Beltline

A crowd including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs and The Village Market's Founder & CEO Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon (at center) gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inaugural Beltline Marketplace under the Freedom Parkway Bridge, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
A crowd including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs and The Village Market's Founder & CEO Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon (at center) gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inaugural Beltline Marketplace under the Freedom Parkway Bridge, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A set of colorful refurbished shipping containers along the Atlanta Beltline will soon be home to six small minority-owned businesses as part of a new program to expand entrepreneurial opportunities in the city.

City and Beltline leaders held an official ribbon-cutting for the “Beltline Marketplace,” a pilot initiative that provides affordable commercial space to small businesses just steps off the Beltline trail. The businesses are located in two locations: Under the Freedom Parkway bridge on the Eastside Trail, and at Allene Avenue on the Westside Trail.

It’s the Beltline’s first business incubator and accelerator. The six businesses, chosen from a pool of 217 applicants, are also given training to help them grow, with the hopes that they will eventually be able to expand and move into a permanent space.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs speaks during Wednesday's ribbon-cutting. The businesses will be located in refurbished shipping containers just off the Beltline path in two different areas. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs speaks during Wednesday's ribbon-cutting. The businesses will be located in refurbished shipping containers just off the Beltline path in two different areas. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs speaks during Wednesday's ribbon-cutting. The businesses will be located in refurbished shipping containers just off the Beltline path in two different areas. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Here are the first six businesses opening through the pilot-program:

On the Eastside Trail:

- Cococakes by Coco: Shop selling custom cake slices, whole cakes, soft drinks and coffee

- Good As Burgers: Vegan burger joint, also offering sides and desserts.

- Grady Baby Company & Apparel: Clothing brand known for the iconic “We Full” shirts. It also sells tees, hoodies, shorts and accessories centered around Atlanta culture. “The Grady Baby Brand represents the soul of Atlanta, the heartbeat of a culture, and you don’t have to be born at Grady to wear it,” company founder Alexander Albritton says.

On the Westside Trail:

- Dope Coffee Company: Specialty coffee brand using hip-hop to curate a lively atmosphere and draw in customers. It’ll sell coffee and other brewed beverages.

- Not As Famous Cookie Company: Gourmet cookie shop making artisan cookie sandwiches, handcrafted shakes and deep dish cookie skillets.

- PinkPothos: Shop selling custom-made fabric plant pots.

“This is no pressure, but you are making history,” Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs said at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting. “You are the first businesses that are fully located literally on the Beltline. Not close to it. On the Beltline.”

The Beltline sees the venture as a way of helping close the wealth gap between minority- and white-owned businesses amid rising commercial rents around the Beltline. According to a Prosperity Now report, Atlanta’s Black businesses are valued at an average of about $58,000, compared to Latinx businesses at $458,000 and white businesses at roughly $658,00.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens applauds the launch of the pilot program. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens applauds the launch of the pilot program. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens applauds the launch of the pilot program. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a former business owner himself.

The Village Market, an organization that promotes Black businesses and is partnering with the agency on the program, which is supported by a $750,000 grant from the Kendeda Fund, a local foundation.

About the Author

Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter

J.D. is a local news reporter covering intown Atlanta and Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
‘West Side Story’ feels its age at City Springs21h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
19h ago
Cobb woman charged with murder, accused of stabbing 18-year-old girl
21h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
23h ago
The Latest
Gas prices, highest and lowest in metro Atlanta
3h ago
Clayton County schools to spend $1.1 million on clear backpacks after weapons surge
5h ago
Former MARTA official appointed interim Atlanta DOT head
19h ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
20h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
22h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top