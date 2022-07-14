Here are the 6 pop-up businesses opening just steps off the Beltline

On the Eastside Trail:

- Cococakes by Coco: Shop selling custom cake slices, whole cakes, soft drinks and coffee

- Good As Burgers: Vegan burger joint, also offering sides and desserts.

- Grady Baby Company & Apparel: Clothing brand known for the iconic “We Full” shirts. It also sells tees, hoodies, shorts and accessories centered around Atlanta culture. “The Grady Baby Brand represents the soul of Atlanta, the heartbeat of a culture, and you don’t have to be born at Grady to wear it,” company founder Alexander Albritton says.

On the Westside Trail:

- Dope Coffee Company: Specialty coffee brand using hip-hop to curate a lively atmosphere and draw in customers. It’ll sell coffee and other brewed beverages.

- Not As Famous Cookie Company: Gourmet cookie shop making artisan cookie sandwiches, handcrafted shakes and deep dish cookie skillets.

- PinkPothos: Shop selling custom-made fabric plant pots.

“This is no pressure, but you are making history,” Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs said at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting. “You are the first businesses that are fully located literally on the Beltline. Not close to it. On the Beltline.”

The Beltline sees the venture as a way of helping close the wealth gap between minority- and white-owned businesses amid rising commercial rents around the Beltline. According to a Prosperity Now report, Atlanta’s Black businesses are valued at an average of about $58,000, compared to Latinx businesses at $458,000 and white businesses at roughly $658,00.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a former business owner himself.

The Village Market, an organization that promotes Black businesses and is partnering with the agency on the program, which is supported by a $750,000 grant from the Kendeda Fund, a local foundation.