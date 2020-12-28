Henry to unveil marker for fallen officer on Tuesday

Henry leaders will unveil on Tuesday a marker for Michael Smith, a county police officer killed in the line of duty in 2018.
Smith was shot Dec. 6 of that year, while trying to subdue a man at a dentist’s office. The seven-year veteran of the Henry County Police survived emergency surgery and was recovering slowly. But his conditioned worsened three weeks after the shooting and he died Dec. 28, 2018.
A procession for the 10 a.m. ceremony will begin at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, 120 Henry Parkway in McDonough, and conclude at the site, 378 Jonesboro Road in McDonough near the intersection of Jonesboro and Dailey’s Mill roads.
The processional route, which will begin around 9:30 a.m., will travel from the sheriff’s office onto Industrial Highway and turn right at Ga. 20. The walk will turn left onto McDonough Parkway and left to Jonesboro Road before arriving at the marker site.
The unveiling is closed to the public -- it will be limited to Smith’s family, county leaders and law enforcement officials -- but residents are encouraged to line the processional route.
“We appreciate the community’s outreach and welcome them to support the Smith family and honor the memory of officer Michael Smith by lining the processional route, Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman said in a release.
“The holidays are a difficult time for many, particularly when you have lost a loved one, so we want to take this opportunity to honor his memory,” he said.