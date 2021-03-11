Henry to locate long-sought county aquatic center in Stockbridge

Henry County has approved the construction of a $22 million aquatic center at a long-delayed mixed-use development in Stockbridge.
The County Commission on Tuesday selected the Bridges at Jodeco Road as the site for the center, which supporters have been trying to develop for more than a decade.
Bridges was chosen in part because of its close proximity to I-75, but also because the land on which the center will be built -- which has been donated to the project -- has already been graded and a network of roads constructed.
“With more infrastructure in place, that means there is more money to put in to the aquatic center for our community,” Henry Leisure and Public Services Director Jonathon Penn said.
The aquatic center has been a dream of many in Henry County, including the family of Kensley Grace Kirby. The 5-year-old Henry girl died in 2011 and her family has sought to bring the aquatic center to the county as a way to remember her. The Commission said on Thursday the swimming area of the center will be named in her honor.
Stockbridge and Henry County will try to hammer out an intergovernmental agreement as the project’s next step, including what is permissible to build next to the center. The county also wants to ensure it retains control of the project, including permitting, approvals, inspections and operations.
The Bridges of Jodeco is the latest name of a development project Stockbridge has been trying to get off the ground since at least 2016. The proposal, which at one time was called Jodeco Atlanta South, envisions retail, restaurants, housing and walking paths. But while the city has constructed roads and sewers for the project, it has struggled to attract retailers and homebuilders.
“We do think it will be a great win for the citizens of Stockbridge and the citizens of Henry County,” Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton said of locating the aquatic center at Bridges.