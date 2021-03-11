Henry to locate long-sought county aquatic center in Stockbridge

Stockbridge and Henry County will try to hammer out an intergovernmental agreement as the project’s next step, including what is permissible to build next to the center. The county also wants to ensure it retains control of the project, including permitting, approvals, inspections and operations.

The Bridges of Jodeco is the latest name of a development project Stockbridge has been trying to get off the ground since at least 2016. The proposal, which at one time was called Jodeco Atlanta South, envisions retail, restaurants, housing and walking paths. But while the city has constructed roads and sewers for the project, it has struggled to attract retailers and homebuilders.

“We do think it will be a great win for the citizens of Stockbridge and the citizens of Henry County,” Stockbridge City Manager Randy Knighton said of locating the aquatic center at Bridges.