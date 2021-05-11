Henry superintendent to deliver “State of Schools” address

Henry County Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis will unveil the district’s five-year strategic plan during a “State of Our Schools” address Tuesday.
The 4 p.m. event will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel with the support of the Georgia United Credit Union.
The strategic plan, which will cover academic years 2021-2026, is the product of months of meetings with community stakeholders, the school system said.
“The preparation to get to this unveiling started before the pandemic hit, but a focus and determination to include every voice possible saw the district work through meeting challenges and obstacles to make sure the plan included the voices of all stakeholder groups,” the district wrote in a release.