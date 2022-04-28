Henry superintendent to deliver “state of schools” address

Davis will give the annual “state of the schools” address at 4:15 p.m. McDonough High School, 155 Post Master Drive in McDonough. The address, which promoters said will focus on believing and belonging in Henry County Schools, will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/HCSYouTubeChannel. A pre-reception is set for 3:30 p.m. at the school.

Those in attendance for the presentation will include students who won a “Henry Voices” speech competition. The students, one from each school level, will be awarded a prize for their win during the event.