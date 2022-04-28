ajc logo
Henry superintendent to deliver “state of schools” address

Henry County Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis will deliver the district's annual "state of the schools" address Thursday.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Henry County Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis will update residents on what’s going on with the district on Thursday.

Davis will give the annual “state of the schools” address at 4:15 p.m. McDonough High School, 155 Post Master Drive in McDonough. The address, which promoters said will focus on believing and belonging in Henry County Schools, will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/HCSYouTubeChannel. A pre-reception is set for 3:30 p.m. at the school.

Those in attendance for the presentation will include students who won a “Henry Voices” speech competition. The students, one from each school level, will be awarded a prize for their win during the event.

