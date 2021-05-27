Henry, state officials help Ken’s Foods break ground on facility expansion

The maker of dressings, sauces, and marinades will add 70 jobs with the expansion, growing its Henry County staff of 500. The new positions include food processing, manufacturing and distribution, along with careers in management and supervision.

The expansion also will allow the company to closing its facility off of North McDonough Road to consolidate at its 340,000-square-foot plant in the Midland Industrial Park. The move, which will include new production lines and building upgrades to Ken’s manufacturing facility, is expected to take 40 trucks that travel between the two buildings daily off the county’s roads.