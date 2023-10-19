Henry Schools’ Davis a finalist for state superintendent of the year

The south metro Atlanta district said Davis faces finalists Fred Williams of Dublin City Schools, Fred Longgrear of Candler County Schools and Marc Feuerbach of Cartersville City Schools for the title.

“This is an incredible honor but in no way can go solely to one person in Henry County,” Davis said in a news release. “Instead, this recognition is a celebration of having an effective board of education coupled with the best team of employees – in every position throughout our district – assembled anywhere in public education today.”

Davis was named Henry Schools superintendent in November 2017. Since then, Henry Schools has “seen double-digit growth in state accountability measures, moved all “F” rated schools off the governor’s failing schools list, and made significant progress toward meeting targets set by the Georgia Department of Education for closing achievement gaps,” the district said.

“Dr. Davis has done a wonderful job as superintendent,” school board chairwoman Annette Edwards said. “Our test scores have increased. Our graduation rates have increased.”

Twenty-four superintendents from across the state were nominated for the competition, the district said. Nominees were suggested by boards of education, colleagues, community members and businesspeople.

A winner will be named at the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association conference Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Atlanta.