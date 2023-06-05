Henry Schools chooses distribution sites for free summer meals

Henry County Schools will distribute free breakfast and lunch meals at nine sites this summer, the district says.

The meals will be available from Monday through Thursday from June 5-29 at the Academy for Advanced Studies and at Austin, Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Luella and Woodland middle schools. The meals also can be picked up at Hampton, McDonough and Stockbridge middle schools Monday through Thursday from June 5-July 20.

All the sites will be closed on Fridays and on June 19 and July 3-7 in observance of district-wide holidays, the school system said.

The meals are free for all students 18 and under as well as for special education pupils who are 21 or under. Meals can be consumed onsite in the cafeteria during service times.

Here is the distribution schedule:

Monday-Thursday from June 5-29:

Academy for Advanced Studies, 401 East Tomlinson Street, McDonough. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Austin Road Middle School, 100 Austin Road, Stockbridge. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Dutchtown Middle School, 155 Mitchell Road, Hampton. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Eagle’s Landing Middle School, 295 Tunis Road, McDonough. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Luella Middle School, 2075 Hampton-Locust Grove Road, Locust Grove. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Woodland Middle School, 820 North Moseley Drive, Stockbridge. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday from June 5-July 20:

Hampton Middle School, 799 Hampton-Locust Grove Road, Hampton. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

McDonough Middle School, 175 Postmaster Drive, McDonough. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.

Stockbridge Middle School, 533 Old Conyers Road, Stockbridge. Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m., Lunch: 12-12:30 p.m.