Henry Police to operate Fairview station as satellite precinct

Henry Police said they will operate the Fairview station as a satellite precinct to add extra support for residents in the north end of the south metro Atlanta community.

The announcement comes after Henry Police transferred 82 officers to its new precinct at 3000 Highway 42, leading some residents to express concerns Fairview might not get the same level of service from the new station.

“Fairview Police station is not closing, and we will continue to provide top-notch service to the residents, businesses and visitors in the Fairview area, as well as throughout the entire county,” Henry County Police Chief Mike Ireland said in a news release.