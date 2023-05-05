X

Henry Parks and Recreation to launch teen mentoring program

Henry County’s Parks and Recreation department plans to launch a teen mentoring program that will teach young people a variety of skills, including small engine maintenance, turf management and carpentry.

The eight-week course, dubbed Henry County Watering Can Mentoring Program, is an initiative to help teens “grow in their knowledge, skills and service to the community,” the department said in a new release. The mentorship will include one-on-one interaction with maintenance specialists, experienced carpenters and certified sports turf managers.

At the conclusion of the program, students will construct birdhouses and a scorebox at Heritage Park in McDonough.

“We’re creating the next generation of service-minded leaders,” Henry County Leisure Services Cluster Lead Jonathon Penn said. “Watering Can will help us impart valuable skills and knowledge to the next generation, preparing them to take leadership roles that serve the community.”

The department will hold an information session on Watering Can at 7 p.m. June 4. The different sessions will be held from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. every Tuesday at various parks in the county.

Interested students may apply at www.hcprd.org. Applicants will be notified of acceptance on May 30.

“The teens in our community will benefit from the life skills being taught,” Kimberly Washington, administrative assistant at Henry County Parks and Recreation, said. “The enrichment activities, fields trips, and social interaction will give them opportunities for growth they may not have otherwise had.”

