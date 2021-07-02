ajc logo
X

Henry County’s Cochran Park getting sport fields makeover

Henry County leaders and youth sports participants break ground on Cochran Park renovations.
Caption
Henry County leaders and youth sports participants break ground on Cochran Park renovations.

Local News
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A football field, basketball courts and new parking lot are among the amenities promised in renovations to Henry County’s Cochran Park.

The county held a groundbreaking ceremony last week on the work, which will also include a tennis court, an expanded walking trail, two playgrounds and an outdoor gym.

Henry County Commissioner, who launched the renovation efforts, praised the Game On youth group for their participation in bringing the project to life.

“They have been trained in leadership and decision-making skills and have taken the time to do the research,” she said. “They did a virtual survey and put it on Facebook and got community input. They’ve done comparative studies of other parks in the area and in other counties to determine what is needed for this particular park.”

In Other News
1
Why Georgia lawyers want to probe jurors’ thoughts about the pandemic
2
Asian American voting grows in Georgia, and with it, political power
3
Lime scooters are coming back to Atlanta’s streets this summer
4
DeKalb school’s lead-tainted windows not fixed a year after discovery
5
Registration opens for students new to Gwinnett or changing schools
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top