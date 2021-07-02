Henry County’s Cochran Park getting sport fields makeover

A football field, basketball courts and new parking lot are among the amenities promised in renovations to Henry County’s Cochran Park.
The county held a groundbreaking ceremony last week on the work, which will also include a tennis court, an expanded walking trail, two playgrounds and an outdoor gym.
Henry County Commissioner, who launched the renovation efforts, praised the Game On youth group for their participation in bringing the project to life.
“They have been trained in leadership and decision-making skills and have taken the time to do the research,” she said. “They did a virtual survey and put it on Facebook and got community input. They’ve done comparative studies of other parks in the area and in other counties to determine what is needed for this particular park.”