Henry County unveils new park for lacrosse, soccer fans

Henry County has cut the ribbon on a new soccer/lacross park.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henry County has a new home for those who enjoy lacrosse and soccer.

The county cut the ribbon recently on the Village United Soccer/ Lacrosse Park, a new recreation area featuring two soccer and lacrosse fields, a concession building and a covered space for outdoor grilling. The park also features walking paths connecting the park to Fairview Road and ample parking.

“This asset will help with economic development,” said County Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in whose district the park is located “Businesses will flourish from the activity that will come to this park and I hope all will enjoy it.

“I want to thank everyone for being here and it’s truly a great day in north Henry County,” he said at the ribbon cutting.

