Henry County unveils new park for lacrosse, soccer fans

The county cut the ribbon recently on the Village United Soccer/ Lacrosse Park, a new recreation area featuring two soccer and lacrosse fields, a concession building and a covered space for outdoor grilling. The park also features walking paths connecting the park to Fairview Road and ample parking.

“This asset will help with economic development,” said County Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in whose district the park is located “Businesses will flourish from the activity that will come to this park and I hope all will enjoy it.