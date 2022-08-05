Henry County to spend $7.5 million to add to police cruiser fleet

The south metro Atlanta county’s board of commissioners approved the funding at its Tuesday meeting as part of its consent agenda. The purchase, from Wade Ford of Smyrna, is for 2022 Ford Utility Police Interceptors and will be paid for with SPLOST and Fleet Replacement Funds.

Henry, like many law enforcement officials in metro Atlanta, have been scouring for police cruisers for months as the supply chain for cop cars has tightened. The global shortage of computer chips, the brain’s of most police cruisers, has made it increasingly difficult for law enforcement agencies to replace aging fleets.