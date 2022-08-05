ajc logo
Henry County to spend $7.5 million to add to police cruiser fleet

The Henry County Commission agreed to spend $7.5 million on 150 new cruisers on Tuesday.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Henry County will boost its fleet of police cruisers with the purchase of 150 new cars for $7.5 million.

The south metro Atlanta county’s board of commissioners approved the funding at its Tuesday meeting as part of its consent agenda. The purchase, from Wade Ford of Smyrna, is for 2022 Ford Utility Police Interceptors and will be paid for with SPLOST and Fleet Replacement Funds.

Henry, like many law enforcement officials in metro Atlanta, have been scouring for police cruisers for months as the supply chain for cop cars has tightened. The global shortage of computer chips, the brain’s of most police cruisers, has made it increasingly difficult for law enforcement agencies to replace aging fleets.

Henry leaders in October said that the county’s police department and sheriff’s office were using vehicles that were as old as 1999 and that they were desperate to update their fleet.

The commission late last year also bought about 50 new Ford Explorer pursuit SUVs for around $2.4 million.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

