Henry County to offer in-person classes in late September

Henry joins a growing number of metro Atlanta school systems that are allowing students to return to school through hybrid schedules that mix in-person instruction with virtual learning. Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett, among other districts, have either already started hybrid schedules or plan to implement them in the coming weeks.

Henry leaders said high school students will eventually return for in-person classes five days a week, but had not determined a date for that yet.

“There were voices from all across our district and community that contributed to the opportunity to once again provide a choice for families,” Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said. “In tandem with these voices, our communities improving health metrics give us great hope that we will be able to sustain our options for families.”