Henry County to host transit plan virtual meeting

Henry County’s transportation department will discuss the south metro Atlanta community’s future transit plans during a virtual meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
The county, the second fastest growing in the area, is talking transit because of changing demographics and a population with needs that may not be easily met with cars.
Henry also has struggled with increasing road congestion from infrastructure that hasn’t been able to keep up with its growth. In addition, a burgeoning warehousing industry has resulted in truck bottlenecks.
The county said Thursday’s overview “will include a 30-year vision for the development and implementation of transit services throughout Henry County. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback during polling and a Q&A segment, which will help shape the TMP planning process.”
To register for the Zoom meeting, log on to https://bit.ly/3jfoL9R or join in by phone at 301-715-8592. For more information, visit henrytransitmasterplan.com.